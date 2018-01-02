Lottery's 'Thank a Teacher' campaign includes art contest

The Virginia Lottery is expanding its "Thank a Teacher" campaign to include an art contest for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The contest, which launched Jan. 2, is looking for artists to design thank-you notes that will be distributed to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

"We are excited to expand our Thank a Teacher program and involve students in a new way to help say ‘thanks’ to Virginia’s deserving teachers,” said Virginia Lottery’s Executive Director Paula Otto. "We are looking forward to adding a more personal touch to the campaign, and celebrating our creative students and the art programs that shape them."

Virginia Lottery will accept submissions online through Feb. 2. Winners will be selected from three levels: elementary school, middle school and high schools.

Winners will received a $150 gift cards, $1,000 for their school's art departments and have the opportunity to attend a "Thank a Teacher" campaign kickoff in the spring.

For more information on the contest, visit www.ThankaTeacherVA.com.

