Chesterfield police chief to be sworn in

Chesterfield's new police chief - Jeffrey Katz - will be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

Katz, who has 25 years of experience in law enforcement, comes to Chesterfield from Boynton Beach, Florida.

"The opportunity to join and lead one of Virginia’s premier law-enforcement agencies is an immense honor," Katz said when he was hired in November. "I’m looking forward to working with members of the department, county leaders, citizens and businesses to advance the interests of safety and wellness throughout our community."

Katz is replacing Col. Thierry Dupuis, who retired in September and is serving as Charlottesville's interim police chief.

Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony is at 3 p.m. at the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center at 6610 Public Safety Way.

