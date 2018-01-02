Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of 'TODAY' show

Hoda Kotb (left) joins Savannah Guthrie as the co-anchor on the 'TODAY' show. (Source: NBC/TODAY)

Hoda Kotb was named co-anchor of NBC News' "TODAY" show on Tuesday joining Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie and Kotb will co-anchor the 7-9 a.m. hours of "TODAY," along with weather anchor Al Roker and Orange Room host Carson Daly. Kotb will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of "TODAY" with Kathie Lee Gifford.

"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of 'TODAY,'" said Andy Lack, chairman, NBC News Group.

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for "Dateline." She has been co-hosting the fourth hour of "TODAY" with Gifford since 2008.

Guthrie joined NBC News as a correspondent in 2007 and has been the co-anchor of TODAY since 2012.

Kotb replaces Matt Lauer, who was fired in November after allegations of sexual misconduct.

