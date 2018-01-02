Water main break impacts Chesterfield neighborhood

A water main break impacted a Chesterfield neighborhood overnight.

Crews said early Tuesday they were in the "wrapping up stages" for the break in the neighborhood on Eastwood Drive, just off Providence Road. This area is near A.M. Davis Elementary School.

Water was expected to be restored to the area Tuesday morning.

