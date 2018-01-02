Winning Powerball ticket purchased in New Hampshire

The winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball jackpot was purchased in New Hampshire.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and power ball 26.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers for the $570 million prize to be paid out in 30 annual installments. It was sold in New Hampshire.

If the winner decides to take a lump cash sum, they'll collect about $352 million.

Meanwhile, someone in Florida won the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday.

High ticket sales drove the jackpots to Mega Millions and Powerball to a combined $1.2 billion.

