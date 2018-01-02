Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida

The winning ticket for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in Florida on Friday.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10. The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million.

The $450 million jackpot was the fourth largest in Mega Millions history. The jackpot had been climbing since mid-October.

The largest in the game's history was $656 million.

Saturday's Powerball drawing is at $570 million after no one matched all the numbers on Wednesday night.

High ticket sales drove the jackpots to Mega Millions and Powerball to a combined $1.2 billion on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

