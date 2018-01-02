Powerball, Mega Millions reach combined $1 billion jackpots - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

If you're feeling lucky - REALLY lucky - you could win more than $1 billion this weekend. 

High ticket sales drove the jackpots to Mega Millions and Powerball to a combined $1.2 billion on Friday. 

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is now $450 million after no one matched all the numbers on Tuesday night. 

Saturday's Powerball drawing is at $570 million after no one matched all the numbers on Wednesday night. 

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million; the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million;

The odds of winning both games is 1 in 88 quadrillion.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million, while the largest winning Powerball jackpot was nearly $1.6 billion.

