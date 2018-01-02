Lottery fever: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar

If you're feeling lucky in the new year, you have two chances this week to win hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has hit $460 million after no one matched the numbers in Saturday's drawing.

High ticket sales drove the jackpot up by $20 million on Wednesday morning.

Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is now $418 million after no one matched all the numbers on Tuesday night.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million; the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million;

The odds of winning both games is 1 in 88 quadrillion.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million, while the largest winning Powerball jackpot was nearly $1.6 billion.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12