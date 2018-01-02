Lottery fever: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to grow

If you're feeling lucky in the new year, you have two chances in the next two days to win hundreds of millions of dollars.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $361 million after no one matched all the numbers in Friday's drawing.

The jackpot increased on Tuesday afternoon by $18 million due to high ticket sales.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has hit $440 million after no one matched the numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million; the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

The odds of winning both games is 1 in 88 quadrillion.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million, while the largest winning Powerball jackpot was nearly $1.6 billion.

