Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by SUV

A woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV on Monday night.

Police say the woman was trying to cross Nine Mile Road near Eastgate Boulevard just before 8 p.m. when she was struck.

Police say speed and alcohol are not being considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12