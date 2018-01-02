Driver charged after crashing into power pole in Richmond

The driver was charged with reckless driving. (Source: NBC12)

A driver faces a reckless driving charge after crashing into a ditch and snapping a power pole in half.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Jeff Davis Highway near Forest Lake Road.

Dominion Energy crews will be on the scene during the day to make repairs, but there are no major impacts to traffic.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

