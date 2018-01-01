Friend describes Christmas shooting victim as 'young, and just full of life'

Family is coping with the loss of 24-year-old Lanisha Cadore, who was shot and killed on Christmas day in Richmond.

"She's too good of a person to be gone the way she left," said Barbara Wood, a friend of the victim.

Wood says Cadore's personality was infectious.

"She's playful. She get on your nerves, but you can't get mad at her because she's so goofy and playful," said Wood.

The two friends moved to Richmond three years ago and remained close, even after their romantic relationship ended.

"So young, and just full of life...would help anybody, and do anything for anybody. And she sees no wrong in you," said Wood.

Wood and Cadore spent Christmas morning together. Wood says Cadore then left to pick up some clothes at her ex-girlfriend's home, in Tremont Court in the Stratford Hills Apartments complex.

Neighbors tell NBC12 there was an altercation outside, after Cadore rolled up with several of her friends. Multiple gunshots were fired, striking Cadore in the head as she sat in the backseat of the car, according to Wood.

Police say 23-year-old Candice Timberlake pulled the trigger.

"She needs to spend the rest of her life in jail," said Wood. "There's no reason for her to be able to walk this earth and my best friend can't."

Cadore was rushed to the hospital, but died four days later. Timberlake is now charged with aggravated assault. Police say further charges are pending.

"It's so tragic, because when you meet her, you would never ever expect that would be the way she would leave this earth," said Wood.

Cadore's family in Norfolk is hoping to bury her there, this week.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12