First Alert Weather Days: Even colder by Friday!

First Alert Weather Days for even colder weather expected by Friday and Saturday. Heads-up to stay prepared for more FRIGIDLY cold temperatures with reinforcing shot of colder air arriving late in the week (as if the current bitterly cold weather isn't bad enough). There will also be a chance for snow along coastal Virginia Wednesday evening and night.

Let's start with the cold temperatures. Here's the run-down for later this week, when record for coldest daily max temp Friday (Richmond) will be likely, and pre-sunrise low temperatures Sunday could also set records.

As for the snow chance midweek, an offshore storm could be just close enough to brush eastern Virginia with accumulating snow. Here's a look at forecast map from the North American Model (NAM). Central Virginia should be spared the snow, but it could be close, so we'll need to monitor.

Keep checking in for the latest on this COLD week. We'll be updating this blog.