Mummers parade goes on as planned despite bone-chilling cold

Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.

2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

A New Hampshire man dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman's Ravine in New Hampshire, where temperatures hit minus 34.

A New Hampshire man dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman's Ravine in New Hampshire, where temperatures hit minus 34.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.

Organizers had considered postponing the event because of concerns over the brutal weather conditions. But they voted to go ahead with the New Year's Day parade, which featured performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city's main north-south thoroughfare.

Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started. Concerns had been raised the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by marching string bands.

Heating tents and warm buses were set up along the route for the Mummers.

Philadelphia has hosted the Mummers Parade since 1901.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.