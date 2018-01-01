Firefighters rescue swan stuck in frozen pond

Richmond firefighters came to the rescue of a swan stuck in a frozen pond on Monday.

The swan was stuck near the Stony Point Apartments. Firefighters used a boat to get close to the swan and break the ice to free it.

Firefighters say when the temperature d rops, they get the most calls and extra precautions need to be made to make sure these firefighters are safe.

