Body of missing Charlottesville woman found in home

Police say the body of a Charlottesville woman missing since Friday has been found in her home, according to NBC29.

Molly Meghan Miller was last seen leaving her home on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of King Street. According to Help Save The Next Girl, Molly "and her fiancé were cooking dinner when Molly left on foot for a quick walk."

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they did not discuss how she may have died.

