Bloodhounds search for missing woman in Charlottesville

Police are using bloodhounds to continue the search for a missing woman in Charlottesville, according to NBC29.

Molly Meghan Miller was last seen leaving her home on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of King Street. According to Help Save The Next Girl, Molly "and her fiancé were cooking dinner when Molly left on foot for a quick walk."

Molly is a white female, 31 years old, 5’8” tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

