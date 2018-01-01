Redskins sign cornerback Quinton Dunbar to multiyear deal

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar to a multiyear deal.
The team announced the contract Monday after finishing its season at 7-9. Dunbar was set to be a restricted free agent.
Dunbar, 25, was a receiver at Florida and converted to cornerback during his first NFL training camp in 2015. He reached career highs with 15 games, four starts, 28 tackles and eight passes defensed this season.
The Miami native is a candidate along with 2017 third-round pick Fabian Moreau to replace Bashaud Breeland as Washington's second cornerback behind Josh Norman. Breeland is an unrestricted free agent, and Kendall Fuller is expected to continue his role as the Redskins' slot cornerback.
In three pro seasons, Dunbar has 65 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery in 40 games.
