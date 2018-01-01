Crews respond to several water main breaks in Richmond

Richmond Department of Public Utilities is on the scene of several water main breaks on Monday.

The first is in the 5400 block of Germain Road. Another one is in the 300 block of E 19th St.

No word on when the roads will be reopened.

The temperature is expected to drop Monday night, with a record low of 9° degrees possible in RVA.

300 block of E 19th St closed, westbound lanes of 1800 block of Maury St closed until further notice repairing water main — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) January 1, 2018

5400 block of Germain Road closed until further notice repairing water main — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) January 1, 2018

