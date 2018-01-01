Crews respond to several water main breaks in Richmond

Family is coping with the loss of 24-year-old Lanisha Cadore, who was shot and killed on Christmas day in Richmond. Police say Candice Timberlake shot her on Christmas.More >>
This is happening in the 5400 block of Germain Road. No word on when the road will be back open.More >>
Richmond firefighters came to the rescue of a swan stuck in a frozen pond on Monday.More >>
Firefighters were busy on this cold New Years Day responding to calls across the region. And the cold temperature makes things more difficult.More >>
Three tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle won $1 million, but even if you did not get the jackpot prize, you could still have money coming your way.More >>
