Crews battle early morning house fire in Chester

Three people were displaced because of the fire. (Source: NBC12)

Three people are displaced after a house fire in Chester.

Firefighters were called to the home on Old Lane near Hopkins Road around 5 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story.

Officials say the fire was out in about 45 minutes. Investigators say the cause was electrical.

Three people were home at the time - one was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

