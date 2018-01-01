Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly NYE crash

Firefighters were busy on this cold New Years Day responding to calls across the region. And the cold temperature makes things more difficult.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Molly Meghan Miller was last seen on Dec. 29 when she reportedly went for a quick walk.More >>
This is happening in the 5400 block of Germain Road. No word on when the road will be back open.More >>
Three tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle won $1 million, but even if you did not get the jackpot prize, you could still have money coming your way.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
With the new year comes new laws that go into effect in North Carolina on Monday. From handling the opioid epidemic to law enforcement's relations with citizens, these laws cover a variety of topics.More >>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.More >>
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.More >>
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.More >>
