Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly NYE crash

Police believe alcohol contributed to a deadly crash in Prince George New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Quaker Road around 11:20 p.m. for the crash.

When they arrived, they found Jason Barnett, 38, in a field south of the road.

Police say Barnett had been driving east when he ran off the road, hit an embankment and rolled multiple times. He was ejected in the process.

Barnett was pronounced dead on scene. He was the only person in the car.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12