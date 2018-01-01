Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Virginia man

Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man from Newport News.

Gerald Adams was last seen at his house on James Drive on Dec. 31 around 9 p.m. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and a thick beard. Police say he was wearing a blue multi-colored flannel shirt, brown jeans and black house slippers.

Adams suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Please call Newport News police at 757-247-2500.

