Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Virginia man

Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man from Newport News.
Gerald Adams was last seen at his house on James Drive on Dec. 31 around 9 p.m. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and a thick beard. Police say he was wearing a blue multi-colored flannel shirt, brown jeans and black house slippers.
Adams suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.
Please call Newport News police at 757-247-2500.
SHARE OUR POST to help find him.
