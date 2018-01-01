Missing 81-year-old Virginia man found dead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 81-year-old Virginia man found dead

Gerald Adams, 81 (Source: Newport News Police Department) Gerald Adams, 81 (Source: Newport News Police Department)
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WWBT) -

A missing 81-year-old man from Newport News has died.

Gerald Adams went missing on Dec. 31. Police were concerned because Adams suffers from cognitive impairment.

According to Newport News Police, Adams was found behind a church and pronounced dead at the scene.

