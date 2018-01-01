20-year-old father shot, killed on New Year's Eve

Firefighters were busy on this cold New Years Day responding to calls across the region. And the cold temperature makes things more difficult.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Molly Meghan Miller was last seen on Dec. 29 when she reportedly went for a quick walk.More >>
This is happening in the 5400 block of Germain Road. No word on when the road will be back open.More >>
Three tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle won $1 million, but even if you did not get the jackpot prize, you could still have money coming your way.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.More >>
Multiple people are dead after a fire in the city of Matador.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.More >>
