Fire breaks out during NYE Celebration at Busch Gardens

Flames broke out at a New Year’s celebration at Busch Gardens Sunday night.

A Busch Gardens spokesperson said the fire started on the Rhine River during their special fireworks show.

Firefighters put the fire out in fifteen minutes.

No one was hurt or needed to evacuate the area.

The park was open for its annual Christmastown event.

