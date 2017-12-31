Brissett, Moyer lead Syracuse over Virginia Tech 68-56

By MARK FRANK

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Oshae Brissett had 19 points, Matthew Moyer had with 11 points and 13 rebounds, a career high, and Syracuse held Virginia Tech to its lowest scoring output of the season to defeat the Hokies 68-56 Sunday in the ACC conference opener for both teams.

Syracuse (12-2) held Virginia Tech (11-3) to just 10-of-30 shooting from 3-point range. The Hokies entered the game as the ACC's leading 3-point team, hitting at a 44 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Brissett, who also pulled nine rebounds, had 12 of his points in the second half. Tyus Battle and Frank Howard had 17 points apiece for Syracuse.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Virginia Tech with 19 points. Justin Robinson and Justin Bibbs had 10 each.

The Hokies, trailing 32-19 at the break, started the second half on a 12-2 run on two 3s by Bibbs and one 3 each by Alexander-Walker and Robinson to narrow the Orange lead to 34-31 with 14:34 left. But Syracuse withstood the rally and went on an 11-0 run of its own, capped by a 3-pointer by Battle, to extend its margin to 45-31 with 11:29 remaining. Syracuse extended to its largest lead, 66-46, on a put-back by Moyer with 2:23 to go.

The first half was a nip and tuck affair when the Orange went on a 15-3 run and closed the half with a 13-point. Howard had eight points and Battle seven during the run. The 19 points marked the fewest for Hokies this season.

The Hokies hit just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc, and just 6 of-23 overall in the first half. The Orange was 4 of 11 from 3 and 11 of 24 overall.

Howard led the Orange with 11 points before intermission and Battle chipped in with nine. Ahmed Hill had six for the Hokies. Justin Robinson had five.

BIG PICTURE:

Virginia Tech runs into another tough defensive matchup against Virginia.

Syracuse rides high heading into its first ACC road game of the season. While you could have seen a Syracuse win Sunday, the margin was surprising. If Matthew Moyer can be a factor, the Orange will surprise.

UP NEXT:

Virginia Tech hosts in-state and ACC rival No. 9 Virginia Wednesday.

Syracuse has its first ACC road test Wednesday against Wake Forest.

