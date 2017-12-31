Over 3,000 pets now have forever homes

The Richmond SPCA helped more than 3,000 pets find forever homes this year.

According to the organization, 3,631 pets were adopted to loving families, which includes 373 pets that were adopted in December. They also saved 3,744 homeless animals. Most of the pets were brought in from kill shelters.

The Richmond SPCA saw the most adoptions on Aug. 19 - 79 pets were adopted for the Clear the Shelters event.

