State police receives over $1 million in grant funding to combat meth, heroin

Virginia State Police is one of six law enforcement agencies to be awarded grant funding from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for their efforts in combating the meth and heroin epidemic.

The department is heading into 2018 with $1,169,546 in grant funding from COPS, which is the second largest amount of grant funding of the six agencies.

Also, the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) awarded more than $5 million to six state law enforcement agencies.

"These state agencies have demonstrated numerous seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory dump seizures. State agencies will be awarded two years of funding through CAMP to support the investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine," according to COPS.

The grant money will be used at the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) field offices across Virginia.

The department participated in 776 meth-related investigations in 2016 through its drug task forces statewide. During those investigations, 37,744 grams of methamphetamine were seized, which had a street value of $4.5 million.

Also in 2016, state police took down 293 meth labs across the state.

This is the seventh COPS grant Virginia State Police received since 2004.

