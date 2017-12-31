State police receives over $1 million in grant funding to combat meth, heroin

A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.More >>
The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.More >>
A 21-year-old woman is dead after Virginia State Police says she ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Dinwiddie on Saturday evening.More >>
The Richmond SPCA helped more than 3,000 pets find forever homes this year.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
