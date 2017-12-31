Two fires in Henrico started due to improperly discarded ashes

Henrico firefighters responded to two fires in less than 24 hours, and both of those were caused by improperly discarded fireplace or wood stove ashes.

A shed and three different yards were burned in one incident. In the other fire, a deck was destroyed, and a home was damaged. Fire officials say the ashes that set the deck on fire were put outside two days before the fire started.

Henrico fire issued to following tips:

Use a fire-resistant metal ash shovel to scoop out ashes and place them into a fire-resistant metal can with a tight-fitting lid.

Take the container outside away from combustibles, including your home’s deck; wet the ashes, and then cover with the lid. Hot coals in a pile of ashes can last up to four days, so let the ashes cool for at least that long.

Never keep the metal can in or near your home - keep it at least 10 feet away.

Never use a paper bag, cardboard box, or plastic trash bag to throw away ashes.

Never use a vacuum cleaner to pick up the ashes.

Never place the metal container next to the firewood pile, against the garage, or on or under a wooden deck or under a porch.

