Richmond's new sheriff to hold 'Unity and Peace Prayer Service'

Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook) Antionette V. Irving (Source: Irving for Sheriff/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond's new sheriff wants to spend her first day in office with the public.

Sheriff Antionette Irving is hosting a New Year's Day "Unity and Peace Prayer Service," a ceremony to offer prayers for the entire Richmond community. 

The event is happening in the lobby of the Richmond Justice center on Fairfield Way at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

