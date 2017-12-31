Richmond's new sheriff to hold 'Unity and Peace Prayer Service'

Richmond's new sheriff wants to spend her first day in office with the public.

Sheriff Antionette Irving is hosting a New Year's Day "Unity and Peace Prayer Service," a ceremony to offer prayers for the entire Richmond community.

The event is happening in the lobby of the Richmond Justice center on Fairfield Way at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12