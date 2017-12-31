NFL rushing leader Gurley inactive as Rams rest starters

By The Associated Press



NFL rushing leader Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams is inactive for Sunday's home regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gurley will finish the regular season with 1,305 yards rushing. Also resting for the playoffs are center John Sullivan, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams clinched the NFC West title last weekend and first-year coach Sean McVay is opting to rest several of his stars. Quarterback Jared Goff is expected to get the day off but is active as the backup to Sean Mannion, who will make his first career start.

Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart is inactive for the first time this season against Atlanta.

Stewart had seen a diminished role the past two weeks. He had only seven carries for 19 yards in last week's win over Tampa Bay, but was still listed as the Panthers' starter. Stewart's exit leaves Christian McCaffrey as the probable starter.

Jacksonville is locked in as the third seed in the AFC, but is sitting only two starters against Tennessee: left tackle Cam Robinson, who left last week's game with an abdominal strain, and receiver Marqise Lee (ankle).

Derrick Henry is getting the first start of his two-year NFL career with DeMarco Murray scratched for the first time since joining the Titans. Murray is out with an injured right knee.

Denver running back Jamaal Charles will sit out against Kansas City, his former team. Charles was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs, but never found a groove with the Broncos this season. His past month reads like this: No carries in two games, inactive for two games.

Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start for Kansas City in place of Alex Smith.

Inactives for Sunday's late games:

CAROLINA-ATLANTA

Panthers: QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Mose Frazier, S Kurt Coleman (ankle), CB LaDarius Gunter (illness), RB Jonathan Stewart, G Trai Turner (concussion), DE Zach Moore.

Falcons: TE Levine Toilolo (knee), WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Leon McFadden, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow, G Jamil Douglas.

___

JACKSONVILLE-TENNESSEE

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, WR Montay Crockett, RB Chris Ivory, OL Chris Reed, OL Cam Robinson, OL William Poehls, DT Abry Jones.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, RB DeMarco Murray, DB Curtis Riley, OLB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, G/C Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas.

___

CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE

Bengals: WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Jarveon Williams, LB Vontaze Burfict, DT Josh Tupou, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Justin Murray.

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, WR Jeremy Maclin, RB Terrance West, LB Tim Williams, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, G Maurquice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi.

___

ARIZONA-SEATTLE

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley; WR Chad Williams; LB Edmond Robinson; C Max Turek; TE Gabe Holmes; DL Xavier Williams.

Seahawks: WR Tanner McEvoy; RB Eddie Lacy; CB Mike Tyson; C Joey Hunt; LB D.J. Alexander; TE Nick Vannett; DE Quinton Jefferson.

___

KANSAS CITY-DENVER

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill, CB Marcus Peters, RB Charcandrick West, S Ron Parker, LB Derrick Johnson, TE Travis Kelce, DL Bennie Logan.

Broncos: WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (thigh), RB Jamaal Charles, CB Michael Hunter, OG J.J. Dielman, OT Donald Stephenson (hand), DE Zach Kerr (ankle).

___

NEW ORLEANS-TAMPA BAY

Saints: RB Jonathan Williams, DE Kasim Edebali, C Tom Cameron, T Terron Armstead, WR Austin Carr, TE Michael Hoomanawanui, DE Trey Hendrickson.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR DeSean Jackson, CB David Rivers, LB Devante Bond, OL Adam Gattis, DE Patrick O'Connor, DE Robert Ayers.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-LA RAMS

49ers: WR Max McCaffrey, RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antoine Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Aaron Lynch, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones.

Rams: S Lamarcus Joyner, LB Mark Barron, RB Todd Gurley II, LB Alec Ogletree, C John Sullivan, T Andrew Whitworth, DT Aaron Donald.

___

OAKLAND-LA CHARGERS

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, WR Isaac Whitney, DB David Amerson, OL Ian Silberman, OL Vadal Alexander, DL Darius Latham, DL Treyvon Hester.

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, S Adrian Phillips (ankle), RB Russell Hansbrough, OT Michael Ola, DT Corey Liuget, DE Jerry Attaochu.

___

BUFFALO-MIAMI

Bills: WR Malachi Dupre, CB Shareece Wright (concussion), CB Breon Borders, T Conor McDermott, G John Miller, TE Logan Thomas, WR Brandon Reilly

Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Alterraun Verner, S Trae Elston, T Laremy Tunsil (ankle), T Eric Smith, WR Rashawn Scott

___

Early games:

NY JETS-NEW ENGLAND

Jets: RT Brandon Shell (concussion), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs/foot), DB Rashard Robinson, OLB Freddie Bishop, WR Lucky Whitehead, NT Deon Simon, DE Muhammad Wilkerson.

Patriots: RB James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), RB Mike Gillislee (knee) DL Alan Branch (knee), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris.

___

CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, G Geoff Gray, FB Danny Vitale, C Marcus Martin, WR Matt Hazel, TE Matt Lengel, LB Jeremy Cash.

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown (calf), CB Coty Sensabaugh, RG David DeCastro, C Maurkice Pouncey, DE Cam Heyward.

___

HOUSTON-INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins (calf), WR DeAndrew White, RB Jordan Todman (shoulder), LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder), OL Kendall Lamm Q(concussion), OL Jeff Allen (concussion).

Colts: QB Brad Kaaya, WR Donte Moncrief (ankle), TE Jason Vander Laan (concussion), OL Mark Glowinski, DT Caraun Reid, OL Denzelle Good (knee), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle).

___

CHICAGO-MINNESOTA

Bears: DE Rashaad Coward, S Deiondre' Hall, RT Bobby Massie, RB Taquan Mizzell, QB Mark Sanchez, TE Adam Shaheen, LG Josh Sitton.

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Mack Brown, C Pat Elflein, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen.

___

GREEN BAY-DETROIT

Packers: CB Damarious Randall (knee), WR Davante Adams, WR Jordy Nelson, TE Richard Rodgers, G Jahri Evans, RB Aaron Jones, LB Chris Odom.

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson (concussion), RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, OT Brian Mihalik, TE Michael Roberts, DT Rodney Coe, WR Jace Billingsley.

___

DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA

Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley, RB Rod Smith, LB Tre'von Johnson, OG Kadeem Edwards, TE Blake Jarwin, DE Benson Mayowa, DL David Irving.

Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, DE Derek Barnett, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Brandon Graham, DT Tim Jernigan, S Rodney McLeod, CB Jalen Mills.

___

WASHINGTON-NY GIANTS

Redskins: WR Robert Davis, S DeAngelo Hall, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney and NT Ziggy Hood.

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, QB Geno Smith, DE Avery Moss, LB Akeem Ayers, G Damien Mama and OT Ereck Flowers. With Bobby Hart waived-injured on Saturday and Flowers (groin).

___

