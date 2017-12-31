21-year-old woman dead after crash in Dinwiddie

A 21-year-old woman is dead after Virginia State Police says she ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Dinwiddie on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 640. Police say, Brittni Iman Jennings, 21, of Blackstone, was heading west on Route 460 when her car ran off the left side of the road.

She then overcorrected, and police say she then ran off the right side of the road, forcing the vehicle to spin around. She ended up striking a tree on the driver's side door.

Jennings died due to her injuries. Officers say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

