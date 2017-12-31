Fire breaks out at Henrico man's home

A man is displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Henrico's Highland Springs area early Sunday morning.

The fire happened just after 12 a.m. in the 200 block of North Elm Avenue, near West Nine Mile Road.

The good news is that everyone inside escaped safely outside, and firefighters were able to put out the blaze rather quickly, given that it was only 24 degrees outside.

The American Red Cross will help the man displaced by the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12