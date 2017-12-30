UT Rio Grande Valley rallies to beat Hampton 80-69

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Nick Dixon scored nine of his 21 points in the final 10 minutes to help UT Rio Grande Valley rally past Hampton 80-69 on Saturday night.

Dixon's 3-pointer with 2:11 left gave the Vaqueros (7-8) a 71-66 lead. Hampton's Jermaine Marrow cut the margin to three with a pair of free throws at 1:42, but Rio Grande Valley scored the next nine points before the Pirates (5-10) capped the scoring with a single free throw.

The Vaqueros trailed by 11 early in the second half and were still behind 59-50 shortly after the midpoint. From there, they started with a 14-2 run to take the lead for good and outscored Hampton 30-10 overall.

Terry Winn added 12 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Marrow had 22 points, Trevond Barnes added 11 and Kalin Fisher scored 10 for Hampton.

