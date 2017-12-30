Old Dominion cruises to 89-58 win over Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Ahmad Caver scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting to propel Old Dominion past Charlotte for an 89-58 win in a Conference USA opener Saturday night.
Trey Porter, B.J. Stith and Randy Haynes added 16 points apiece for Old Dominion, which shot 53 percent to pick up its fifth-straight win. The Monarchs (10-3) held Charlotte to just 16 points in the first half and forced 22 turnovers.
Charlotte (4-8) sank the game's first bucket, a layup from Jailan Haslem, but it was all Old Dominion from there as the Monarchs scored the next 13 points and took a 42-16 advantage into the break. The 49ers missed all seven of their shots from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes and went 6 of 26 from the field.
The second half featured improved shooting from Charlotte but Old Dominion's lead was never threatened.
Andrien White led Charlotte with 23 points and Jon Davis had 10 points.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
