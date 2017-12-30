Williams rallies Norfolk State over Stony Brook 74-68

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) - Kyle Williams had 16 of his 21 points in the final 6 ½ minutes on Saturday night and Norfolk State rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Stony Brook 74-68.
Williams' 3-pointer with 1:42 left made it 67-61 for the Spartans (2-12) and they held on by hitting 7 of 12 free throws from there.
The Seawolves (5-9) led 55-45 before Norfolk State scored 11 straight to take its first lead in over 18 minutes. The run was highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Williams and capped by Bryan Gellineau's layup to make it 56-55 with five minutes left. Stony Brook briefly retook the lead at 57-56 and again at 60-59, but the Spartans went in front for good after that.
Steven Whitley added 18 points, Gellineau had a career-high 11 and Nic Thomas also scored 11 for Norfolk State.
Akwasi Yeboah had 24 points and Jaron Cornish scored 12 for Stony Brook.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>