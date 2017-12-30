Sherod with 22, Richmond beats Davidson 69-58 in A-10 opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nick Sherod had a career-high 22 points to go with a career-high-tying nine rebounds and Richmond beat Davidson 69-58 in an Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday.
Sherod finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, including one that gave the Spiders (3-10) a 59-53 lead with 2:52 left. From there, Richmond made 10 straight free throws to hold on for the win.
Richmond took the lead for good early in the second half and held on to a narrow advantage until taking the first double-digit lead of the game on Jacob Gilyard's pair of free throws with 1:14 left.
De'Monte Buckingham, Khwan Fore and Grant Golden added 12 points each for the Spiders. Golden also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Kellan Grady made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 25 points for the Wildcats (5-7). Peyton Aldridge added 13 points and Oskar Michelsen grabbed 10 boards.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>