William & Mary holds off Hofstra for 90-87 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Nathan Knight scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, David Cohn added a career-best 26 points with seven assists and William & Mary held off Hofstra for a 90-87 win Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.
Trailing by three with under a minute to play, William & Mary got a 3-pointer from Connor Burchfield to tie the game at 85. Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman dropped in a layup at the other end before Burchfield hit another 3 to put the Tribe back on top 88-87 with 6.8 seconds remaining.
Then Knight got a key block and Matt Milon, who was fouled while hauling in the defensive rebound, sank both free throws with a second to go. Cohn got a steal to seal it.
Milon finished with 11 points for William & Mary (8-4), which shot 53 percent.
Hofstra (7-6) closed out the first half with a 15-6 run to trail 45-41 and then edged into the lead midway through the second half with Wright-Foreman's back-to-back layups to make it 67-65 with eight minutes to play.
Wright-Foreman led Hofstra with a career-best 36 points and Eli Pemberton had 10.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
