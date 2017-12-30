O'Reilly's career-high 27 carries Gardner-Webb to 58-55 win

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) - Liam O'Reilly scored 22 of his career-high 27 points in the second half and Gardner-Webb defeated Liberty 58-55 in a Big South opener Saturday.
Consecutive 3-pointers by O'Reilly snapped a tie and gave the Runnin' Bulldogs (6-8) a 51-45 lead with 4½ minutes remaining. Four straight free throws got the Flames (9-5) within two with 1:19 left but O'Reilly hit another 3-pointer and that was enough despite a basket by Caleb Homesley before Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz airballed a well-defended 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Liberty led 25-22 at halftime, holding Gardner-Webb to its fewest points in a half this season.
O'Reilly finished with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and had a team-high eight rebounds to help Gardner-Webb end a four-game losing streak to the Flames.
Scottie James led Liberty with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
