Rhode Island cruises to 83-64 win over George Mason

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - E.C. Matthews scored 18 points with five rebounds and Rhode Island cruised to an 83-64 win over George Mason on Saturday.
Jared Terrell added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (9-3) who notched their fourth-straight victory. Andre Berry had 13 points and Stanford Robinson chipped in 10. Cyril Langevine led the team with 10 rebounds in addition to his six points.
Jeff Dowtin - who finished with nine points and eight assists - drained his second 3-pointer to cap a 19-7 start for the Rams and they led all the way, building to a 44-26 lead at the break.
Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 14-6 surge to open the second half and extend the Rams advantage to 58-32 with 15:45 to play. They cruised to the win from there.
Justin Kier scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Patriots (6-8). Otis Livingston II added 14 points.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
