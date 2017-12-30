Pusica scores 31, Occeus 21 in Northeastern's 81-70 triumph

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Vasa Pusica scored 31 points and Shawn Occeus 21, both career highs, and Northeastern defeated James Madison 81-70 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.
Leading by four early in the second half, the Huskies outscored the Dukes 19-9, including six straight points from Jeremy Miller and five consecutive by Bolden Brace to go up 72-58 with six minutes left. The Dukes got within six, 76-70, with two minutes left but missed their final four shots.
Pusica, a junior transfer from San Diego who sat out last season, and Occeus scored 12 points each to open the game then Pusica scored Northeastern's final 12 of the half for a 44-36 advantage.
Devon Begley added 10 points for the Huskies (8-5), who shot 49 percent and have won six of their last seven games.
Stuckey Mosley scored 18 points, Dwight Wilson 13 and Joey McLean 12 for the Dukes (4-10).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
