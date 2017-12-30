FBI raids home of Virginia man who wanted to join ISIS, reports say

Richmond public radio host George Maida's show, The Electric Croude, aired every Saturday at 10 p.m.More >>
Richmond public radio host George Maida's show, The Electric Croude, aired every Saturday at 10 p.m.More >>
Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping and killing his 73-year-old mother-in-law.More >>
Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping and killing his 73-year-old mother-in-law.More >>
An FBI raid in Northern Virginia was connected to a man who wanted to join ISIS, reports NBC4 in Washington.More >>
An FBI raid in Northern Virginia was connected to a man who wanted to join ISIS, reports NBC4 in Washington.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strMore >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>