FBI raids home of Virginia man who wanted to join ISIS, reports say

Sean Andrew Duncan’s home in Sterling was raided for several hours Friday. (Source: WRC-TV)

An FBI raid in Northern Virginia was connected to a man who wanted to join ISIS, reports NBC4 in Washington.

Sean Andrew Duncan’s home in Sterling was raided for several hours Friday. Court documents obtained by NBC4 say Duncan tried to run and get rid of evidence when agents showed up.

Duncan’s alleged links to terrorism include converting to Islam in 2016, deleting his Facebook following a trip to Turkey and having the Twitter handle @DawlahtulIslaam, which roughly translates to "The Islamic State."

Neighbors say Duncan and his wife just moved into the home over the summer. They claim packaged were always showing up at the couple’s door.

