Longtime Richmond radio host remembered in last show

There's now an empty space on the talent wall at 88.9 FM. It's indicative of an empty booth that will surely be tough to fill.

Richmond public radio host George Maida was killed Saturday, Dec. 23 when he overturned his car off I-85 in Virginia. The vehicle landed in a creek.

Maida's show enlightened listeners and zeroed-in on local artists.

"George impact thousands upon thousand every day," said Curtis Monk, President and CEO of Community Ideas Station. "I can't believe how many people were impacted."

In an industry that requires an audience to fall in love with someone's voice, it's Maida's style and distinction that drew a crowd.

"He was always willing to go the extra mile," Monk said. "He's talk to a listener."

The 62-year-old's following grew with his tenure.

"I hope he died in such a way that honored the way he lived," said John Porter, who worked alongside Maida for decades.

Friends say Maida was also as musically inclined as they come.

"He loved guitars; always got a new one," Maida's colleague, Phil Liles said.

Maida's show, The Electric Croude, aired every Saturday at 10 p.m. His last show is Saturday, Dec. 30. It will air as a tribute to his hard work and a nod to his legacy.

