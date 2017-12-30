Man arrested after allegedly shooting wife during argument

Steven Ray Spencer is accused of shooting his wife. (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)

A man was arrested after police say he shot his wife during an argument.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Prince George County around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Inside the home, they found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

Investigators say the victim was shot during an argument with her husband, Steven Ray Spencer. Spencer was arrested on scene.

The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

