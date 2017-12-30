Richmond's treasurer sworn in Saturday

The city of Richmond’s new treasurer was sworn in Saturday morning.

Nichole R. Armstead was elected on Nov. 7 for her first term. The Richmond-native attended Richmond Public Schools and is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. She's also the daughter of former City Councilman, H.W. "Chuck" Richardson.

"I feel proud to be able to participate in my family's legacy in such a wonderful way," said Armstead.

Armstead says she's excited to help the Richmond community become more fiscally responsible.

"Try to address our poverty level; try to help educate individuals on how to make their money grow," said Armstead. "How to save. Not save to spend, but save to save and minimize debt."

Armstead has 17 years of experience with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and is an active volunteer.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12