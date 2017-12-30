Tillman's 23 & 14 lead VCU past Fordham 76-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Justin Tillman had 23 points and 14 rebounds and VCU turned back Fordham 76-63 on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 opener.
VCU (9-5) made 7 of 12 3-pointers and shot 67 percent overall (18 of 27) to take a 48-28 lead at the half. A 24-7 run to close the first half broke the game open.
De'Riante Jenkins and Mike'l Simms had back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 spurt and after five points by Forham, VCU scored 14 straight. Malik Crowfield had two 3-pointers and Jenkins a 3 quickly followed his steal and dunk. VCU made 10 of 13 shots, five of them 3-pointers, in the last 10 minutes.
It was a different story in the second half as Fordham (5-8) used an 11-0 run to get within nine and kept hitting shots to keep the pressure on. Fordham shot 50 percent in the second half and VCU only 34.5.
Will Tavares had 18 of his 20 points after the break for Fordham, which only got three points from reserves.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
