McShin Foundation remembers lives lost to substance abuse

The McShin Foundation is holding a vigil at a Richmond church to remember the live lost to substance abuse in 2017.

The “White Marker Project” at Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry features 3,500 white crosses, representing the number of Virginians who died from substance abuse.

Candle-lighting ceremony details:

Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry

5501 Midlothian Turnpike

Saturday, Dec. 30

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Learn more about the “White Marker Project” here.

