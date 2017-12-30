70-year-old man rescued after 7 hours in below-freezing temperatures

A 70-year-old man was rescued after being lost in the woods for nearly seven hours in below-freezing temperatures.

According to police, the Spotsylvania man was hunting with friends off Lombardy Road starting at 11 a.m. At 6:15 p.m., he was reported missing after he didn’t return.

More than 70 first responders searched for the man in temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees. A Virginia State Police aircraft was also used during the search.

Searchers eventually spotted a small campfire in the woods and found the man.

“Due to the victims own personal preparedness and the fact he was wearing multiple clothing layers, he was well protected from the cold tonight,” said Greg Hunter, Emergency Services Coordinator in a release. “He was able to identify he was lost and was able to pick a location to set up a temporary camp and start a warming fire. This resulted in rescue crews being able to identify a heat source and work to reach him as quickly as possible.”

The man told police he became confused and disoriented while trying to walk out of the woods. He was alert and in good condition when he was found.

