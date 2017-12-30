Officer assaulted by three people during traffic stop

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball are growing larger by the day!
A lawyer for the chief organizer of August's Charlottesville white nationalist rally is seeking a change of venue for a trial over a perjury charge.
Police in northern Virginia have arrested a man they say carjacked two vehicles and led officers on chase that ended when the man ran a red light and collided with a van.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.
