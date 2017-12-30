Officer assaulted by three people during traffic stop

A police officer in Prince William County, Virginia is recovering after being assaulted by three people.

According to NBC4 in Washington, the assault happened near the intersection of Princess Anne Lane and West Longview Driver in Woodbridge. Police there say the officer was assaulted during a traffic stop.

The driver was arrested, but two other people in the car are still on the run.

NBC4 reports the officer was not seriously injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

