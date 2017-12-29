Porter scores 26, Wizards hand Rockets 5th straight loss

By RICH DUBROFF
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat Houston 121-103 Friday night for the high-scoring Rockets' fifth straight loss.
It's the longest skid for Houston since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.
NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for the Rockets. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin and had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.
A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter en route to their worst defeat of the season. Houston has by far the most 3-pointers in the league this season but was held to 29.2 percent (14 for 48) from deep.
TIP-INS
Rockets: Houston is 15-2 with Harden and Paul in the lineup. ... C Clint Capela was out for the second straight game with an orbital fracture. ... Coach Mike D'Antoni said he hadn't looked at the NBA's report on the final two minutes of his team's loss at Boston on Thursday night, when Harden was called for two offensive fouls in the final 7.3 seconds. "I don't care. It's over," D'Antoni said. ... F Ryan Anderson had a season-high 12 rebounds.
Wizards: Porter matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. ... F Mike Scott was away from the team for the birth of his daughter. ... Coach Scott Brooks didn't endorse G John Wall's suggestion that Washington's record against sub-.500 teams (9-10) was because players were aiming to pad stats. "I wouldn't say we're a selfish team, but we need to get better at that," Brooks said. "If players play for stats against losing teams, you would see a big jump in their stats."
UP NEXT
Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Wizards: Host Chicago on Sunday.
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>